Assam Polls: PM Modi Urges Voters to Strengthen Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the voters to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise in the second phase of the Assam Assembly elections which is underway in 39 constituencies.

Modi in his tweet said, “Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise.”

Modi also tweeted in Assamese appealing voters to cast their votes.

Polling started at 7 am on Thursday for 39 seats in the second phase of assembly polls.

The fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, is being decided by more than 73.44 lakh voters in the second phase.

