Assam Polls: Police Crackdown At Pramila Rani Brahma’s Residence

By Pratidin Bureau
A crackdown launched by the Kokrajhar Police occurred on Sunday night at the residence of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate in the ongoing Assam Assembly elections — Pramila Rani Brahma for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

As per information, a large group of people gathered in the premises of Brahma’s residence amid the imposition of Section 144 in Kokrajhar.

In this connection, Brahma’s PSO (Personal Security Officer) has been detained by the Kokrajhar Police.

Reportedly, police had also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, however, the police have denied the allegations.

Condemning the crackdown, Hagrama Mohilary urged the Election Commission to take strict action against the Superintendent of Police and alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party uses Police power for their own political gains.

