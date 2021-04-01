Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Polls: Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign For Third Phase On April 2

By Pratidin Bureau
In a bid to enhance the Congress-led Mahajut alliance’s campaign for the third phase of the ensuing general elections to the Assam legislative assembly Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her third visit to the state on Friday.

Indian National Congress’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address three public meetings at Goalpara East, Golakganj and Sarukhetri.

Last month, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her first visit to the state where she launched the party’s five-guarantee campaign. This will be Priyanka’s third visit to the poll-bound Assam since March 1. Congress is contesting on 90 seats in the 126 member Assam assembly while it has given 36 seats to allies.

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state for 39 of the 126 Assembly constituencies is currently underway, while, the third phase will be held on April 6.

