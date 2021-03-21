Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Polls: Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign In Jorhat, Nagaon

By Pratidin Bureau
All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi as star campaigner of the party will be in poll-bound Assam on March 21 (Sunday), and 22 (Monday).

The Congress leader will address three public gatherings starting at noon in Jorhat, followed by Nazira at 1.30 PM, and Khumtai at 3.15 PM.

Gandhi is slated to reside at the Numaligarh Oil Refinery on Sunday.

On Monday, Priyanka will address rallies at Sarupathar and Kaliabor. She is also expected to visit Batadrawa Than – the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev and attend a rally at Batadrava in Nagaon.

Priyanka Gandhi had visited the state even on March 1 and 2 where she kicked started Congress’s 5-guarantee scheme campaign in Tezpur and interacted with women tea labourers in Biswanath.

Gandhi’s brother Rahul, was on a visit to the state on March 19 and 20.

