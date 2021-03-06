Assam Polls: Raijol Dal To Contest 18 Constituencies In Phase I & II

Newly flouted political party Raijor Dal will contest from 18 constituencies in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

This was informed by Raijor Dal Working President Bhasko D Saikia during a presser on Saturday.

He further stated that the party will contest 12 constituencies in the first phase and the rest six in the second phase. There are a total of 68 constituencies in Assam.

Assam is set to go to polls in three phases – March 27, April 1 and April 6. The results will be out on May 2.