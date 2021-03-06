Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

Assam Polls: Raijol Dal To Contest 18 Constituencies In Phase I & II

By Pratidin Bureau
298

Newly flouted political party Raijor Dal will contest from 18 constituencies in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

This was informed by Raijor Dal Working President Bhasko D Saikia during a presser on Saturday.

He further stated that the party will contest 12 constituencies in the first phase and the rest six in the second phase. There are a total of 68 constituencies in Assam.

Related News

Dalai Lama Receives First COVID Vaccine Shot In Himachal

Priyanka Gandhi Plucking Tea Leaves During Off Season: Union…

Paramananda Rajbongshi Quits AGP, Joins BJP

Bengal: 6 BJP Workers Injured In Bomb Attack

Assam is set to go to polls in three phases – March 27, April 1 and April 6. The results will be out on May 2.

You might also like
Top Stories

13 monkeys poisoned to death in Cachar

World

World’s longest sea-crossing bridge inaugurated

National

Indian cricket team’s daily allowance doubled

World

Turkey Elections – President Tayyip Erdogan all set to reclaim power

Regional

Govt colleges asked not to appoint teachers on contract

National

Slap On The Face Of Anti Nationals: Pragya Thakur

Comments
Loading...