Assam Polls: Raijor Dal, AJP Officially Seal Their Alliance

The two regional political parties Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) have officially sealed their alliance on Friday for the upcoming state assembly election.

In a joint press conference of the two political parties held today at Hotel Prag Continental, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “Today will be considered as a historic moment as today we are going to build the foundation of regionalism in the state. We will be united against the discrimination and communalism of the national party, BJP.”The alliance will be moving forward in a good manner, he added.

Gogoi also said that in the future, discussions will be held between other regional groups too. There was no chance to talk with national parties. Friendship with Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) is finalized, he further stated.

Moreover, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan during the press conference said, the main issue will be to maintain the dignity of Assam. The alliance will move forward with the common agenda. The talks with Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are underway for alliance, he said.

Furthermore, KMSS president Bhasco De Saikia in the press meet said that in 2021 polls, we will fight in a united way. This will be a fight against fascist forces.

This decision was taken after discussions with Akhil Gogoi.

Party like AIUDF and communal empowerment will be defeated.

We will explain later how the seat will be divided, Saikia said

Reacting to the letter allegedly written by Akhil Gogoi to the Congress party, Saikia said that it is a fake news and that they will not come up with any alliance with the party who are with AIUDF.

This fake news was spread to prevent friendship between AJP and Raijor Dal. Also, such propaganda aims to harm us, he added.