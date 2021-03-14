Assam Polls: Raijor Dal Release 4 Candidates List For Third Phase

Newly-floated regional party Raijor Dal led by peasant leader Akhil Gogoi has released its list of candidates to contest in the third phase of the ensuing general elections to the Assam legislative Assembly.

In a presser held on Sunday, the party issued its fourth list of four candidates to contest assembly seats in constituencies of Goalkanj, Bilasipara West, Gauhati West, and Palasbari.

The third phase of the Assam Assembly election will be held on April 6.

The complete list of candidates and constituencies: