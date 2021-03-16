Assam Polls: Raijor Dal Releases List Of 5 Candidates For Third Phase

The Raijor Dal led by jailed anti-CAA and farmers right activist Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday released its fifth list of candidates containing five names for the third phase of polling in Assam on April 6.

The complete list of candidates are:

Jalukbari: Hemanta Kumar Shut

Hemanta Kumar Shut Tamulpur: Nagen Chandra Das

Nagen Chandra Das Gauripur: Abdul Razaq Hussain

Abdul Razaq Hussain Dhubri: Rasul Haque

Rasul Haque South Salmara: Nazrul Islam

Meanwhile, on Monday Raijor Dal member and actress Zerifa Wahid quit the newly floated party and joined Assam Jatiya Parishad.