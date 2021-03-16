Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Polls: Raijor Dal Releases List Of 5 Candidates For Third Phase

By Pratidin Bureau
The Raijor Dal led by jailed anti-CAA and farmers right activist Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday released its fifth list of candidates containing five names for the third phase of polling in Assam on April 6.

The complete list of candidates are:

  • Jalukbari: Hemanta Kumar Shut
  • Tamulpur: Nagen Chandra Das
  • Gauripur: Abdul Razaq Hussain
  • Dhubri: Rasul Haque
  • South Salmara: Nazrul Islam
Meanwhile, on Monday Raijor Dal member and actress Zerifa Wahid quit the newly floated party and joined Assam Jatiya Parishad.

