Newly floated regional party Raijor Dal has released its second list of two candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The party has fielded former advisor of AAMSU (All Assam Minority Students’ Union), Azizur Rahman, for Naoboicha constituency and former BJP leader, Madhav Mooshahary, for Jonai.

Both the constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on March 27.

On Friday, Raijor Dal released its first list of 17 candidates for the first two phases.