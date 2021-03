Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address two rallies in Lumding and Hojai in poll-bound on Tuesday.

Singh will campaign for Sibu Misra in Lumding in Nagaon district at 12.15 pm, while, at 1.45 pm the BJP veteran will campaign for Ramakrishna Ghosh at Hojai in Biswajit.

On March 13, Singh had come to Assam and campaigned for candidates in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon.