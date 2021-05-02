Assam Polls: Regionalism Vanquished In Assam

“Independent Regionalism” has been completely rejected in Assam as the newly formed bloc of AJP and Raijor Dol are completely rejected barring two constituencies.

Except for RD leader Akhil Gogoi in Sibsagar and AJP Candidate Dulu Ahmed at Hajo, none of the candidates from the bloc could provide any serious challenge to the winner.

However, the regional parties like AGP and UPPL who are with the BJP have got good votes but that is purely for the BJP not for any regionalism.

In fact, independent regionalism has hit a dead wall in Assam. The most prominent face of regionalism in Assam, the AGP President Lurin Jyoti Gogoi at Duliajan and Naharkata while General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan in Sadiya are badly trailing and unlikely to recover from the poor position right now they have.

The AJP has put up 82 candidates and RD had put up 38 seats and at this moment, the counting trends shows that almost 95% of these candidates are about to lose their security deposit.