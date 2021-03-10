Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Polls: Silchar MLA Dilip Paul Quits BJP

By Pratidin Bureau
41

Ahead of Assam Assembly elections, Silchar MLA Dilip Kumar Paul on Wednesday resigned Bharatiya Janata Party after being denied a ticket. Paul will now contest election as an independent candidate.

The former Assembly deputy speaker was a two-time MLA from Silchar Assembly constituency. In his place, the BJP fielded Dipayan Chakraborty.

Addressing a press conference, Paul alleged Silchar Lok Sabha MP Rajdeep Roy of ‘dividing’ the BJP members. Roy was furthemore accused of running many nefarious syndicates in the Barak Valley.

Notably, in 2018, after serving two years as the deputy speaker, Paul submitted his resignation.

