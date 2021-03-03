Top StoriesRegional

Assam Polls: SLPRB Puts Physical Tests For Recruits On Hold

By Pratidin Bureau
0

In view of the ensuing Assam Assembly elections and with the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on Wednesday stated that the process of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) for recruits in 15 districts in the state have been put on hold.

According to an official notification, the 15 districts include – Hojai, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Majuli, Chirang, Morigaon, Biswanath, Darrang, Kamrup (M), Udalguri, Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, Karimganj and Jorhat.

The notification further stated that the PST/PET process in these districts will remain suspended until the Election Commission of India (ECI) approves the same.

Related News

Satwik-Ashwini Pair Wins Big In Swiss Open Tourny

AAP Sweeps MCD Bypolls With 4 Seats, BJP Reduced To Zero

Assam Political Sky To Open Up In Next 48 Hours

State Govts Cannot Act On New Digital Media Rules: Centre To…

You might also like
Regional

Hailakandi rape and murder case accused convicted

Health

95 Assam Police Personnel Covid Positive So Far : GP Singh

Regional

Flash floods in Guwahati

Regional

Dhemaji: Assam Police Appeals To Follow Lockdown Strictly

Regional

Tanker crashes and explodes in Numaligarh

Regional

Meghalaya Police Apprehends 12 Nigerians

Comments
Loading...