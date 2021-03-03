Assam Polls: SLPRB Puts Physical Tests For Recruits On Hold

In view of the ensuing Assam Assembly elections and with the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on Wednesday stated that the process of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) for recruits in 15 districts in the state have been put on hold.

According to an official notification, the 15 districts include – Hojai, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Majuli, Chirang, Morigaon, Biswanath, Darrang, Kamrup (M), Udalguri, Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, Karimganj and Jorhat.

The notification further stated that the PST/PET process in these districts will remain suspended until the Election Commission of India (ECI) approves the same.