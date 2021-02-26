Assam Polls To Be Held In 3 Phases Starting March 27

The Election Commission Of India (ECI), during a press conference today, announced that the 126-seat Assam Assembly Elections will be held in three phases –

First phase: March 27 for 47 constituencies

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 2

Last Date of Nominations: March 9

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 10th March

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 12th March

Second Phase: April 1 for 39 constituencies

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 5th March

Last Date of Nominations: 12th March

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 17th March

Third phase: April 6 for 40 constituencies

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 12th March

Last Date of Nominations: 19th March

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 20th March

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 22nd March

Further, it was announced that the counting of votes will be held on May 2. The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, while addressing the press meet, informed that the polling time has been increased by 31.65 percent and Postal Ballot has been extended to voters above 80 years of age, people with disabilities and people involved in essential services.

Moreover, the ECI has stated that COVID protocols will be implemented during the polling and are to be strictly followed.

Below are the list of constituencies for the three phases –

Phase 1

Phase 2