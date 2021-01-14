Assam: Polytechnic Exam Dates Announced

The Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2021) will be conducted in two phases on July 18 and 25.

The application process will begin from May 20 and the last date of submitting the application form is June 30.

The examination will be conducted in an offline mode, however, COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed.

Following the registration, the admit card for Assam Polytechnic PAT 2021 will be released at the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education dte.assam.gov.in.

The examination will comprise both Multiple choice objective questions and subjective sections as well.

The notification was issued on January 11.