Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Polytechnic Exam Dates Announced

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
226

The Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2021) will be conducted in two phases on July 18 and 25.

The application process will begin from May 20 and the last date of submitting the application form is June 30.

The examination will be conducted in an offline mode, however, COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed.

Related News

PM Modi To Address Startup India International Summit

Guwahati: Gang Of Thieves Arrested

Nepal Foreign Minister On 3-Day Visit To India

51st IFFI To Pay Homage To 28 Cinema Stalwarts

Following the registration, the admit card for Assam Polytechnic PAT 2021 will be released at the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education dte.assam.gov.in.

The examination will comprise both Multiple choice objective questions and subjective sections as well.

The notification was issued on January 11.

You might also like
Health

Covid-19: NRAI Advises Restaurants to Shut Operations

Top Stories

Assam Police tighten operation against Hizbul Mujahideen

Regional

Sringkhal Chaliha To be Produced in Court Today

National

#MeToo: India Today’s Gaurav Sawant accused of sexual harassment

Top Stories

Central Team In Assam For Flood Assessment

National

India may have slipped into Stage-III

Comments
Loading...