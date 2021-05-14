Assam: Posters To Be Pasted Outside Residences Of COVID Patients

From now on, posters would be put outside the residences of COVID-19 patients who are in self-isolation or home quarantined in Assam.

This was informed in a fresh order issued by Assam government amid surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the order, the decision was taken as there have been some reports of COVID patients not observing COVID appropriate behaviour leading to further spread of the virus among those who are uninfected.

It also said that the posters would be removed later after the said COVID patients recover from the virus.

“….it is necessary to put an identify mark, on places where such persons are self-isolated or quarantined, for the larger benefit of community. It, however, stated that pasting of posters outside the residences of COVID-19 positive persons “will be done only if such a residence is used by the COVID-19 positive person for self-isolation or quarantine purpose and such posters shall be removed as soon as such person/persons turn COVID-19 negative,” the order signed by Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah said.

Further, the order also stressed that there has been a significant surge of COVID-19 cases in the state since last few days and said that “strict measures” are required to contain it.

On Thursday, Assam reported 5,468 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 42,144. It also recorded 4,219 discharges and 75 deaths.

A total of 59, 594 tests were conducted, of which, 1, 173 new cases were recorded in Kamrup Metro, 452 cases in Dibrugarh, 431 cases in Kamrup Rural, and 332 cases in Nagaon.

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 85.59 per cent, the recoveries have touched 2,70,079.

In addition, Kamrup Metro reported 14,288 positive cases between May 4 to May 13.

Also Read: Senior Journalist Sivasaran Kalita Succumbs To COVID