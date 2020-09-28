Assam Posts 12 COVID-19 Deaths Today

Although the positivity rate of COVID-19 has dramatically dropped over the last five days in the state, the contagion continues to claim lives. Assam lost 12 lives today to the pandemic.

The deceased people belonged to different districts of the state including Sivasagar, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural.

This was informed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter today.

Every loss is painful. From the core of my heart I offer my condolences to the bereaved families.



— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2020

With these 12 deaths, the cumulative death toll now stands at 667. Moreover, with 3644 fresh cases being detected today across the state, the total infected tally has soared to 173629. However, a total of 139977 people have recovered from the contagion.