Assam Posts 1292 Fresh COVID Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19 situation in the state maintains its menacing nature. The pandemic is still infecting the people of Assam at a fast rate.

1292 people were infected by the contagion in the last 24 hours out of 15515 tests conducted.

Kamrup Metro accounted for most of these cases, followed by Jorhat and Lakhimpur.

This was announced by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He wrote on his twitter handle, “Alert ~  1292 #COVID cases detected today out of 15515 tests done in last 24 hours. Positivity Rate- 8.33%. Kamrup M- 422; Jorhat- 134; Lakhimpur- 107.”

With these figures, the cumulative infected tally goes up to 141763. The state has so far seen 469 deaths.  

