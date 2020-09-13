Assam Posts 1292 Fresh COVID Cases

COVID-19 situation in the state maintains its menacing nature. The pandemic is still infecting the people of Assam at a fast rate.

1292 people were infected by the contagion in the last 24 hours out of 15515 tests conducted.

Kamrup Metro accounted for most of these cases, followed by Jorhat and Lakhimpur.

This was announced by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He wrote on his twitter handle, “Alert ~ 1292 #COVID cases detected today out of 15515 tests done in last 24 hours. Positivity Rate- 8.33%. Kamrup M- 422; Jorhat- 134; Lakhimpur- 107.”

📌Alert ~ 1292 #COVID cases detected today out of 15515 tests done in last 24 hours



Positivity Rate- 8.33%



Kamrup M- 422; Jorhat- 134; Lakhimpur- 107



↗️Total cases 141763

↗️Recovered 110882

↗️Active cases 30409

↗️Deaths 469



10 PM, Sept 13 pic.twitter.com/XtdEiAXHcP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 13, 2020

With these figures, the cumulative infected tally goes up to 141763. The state has so far seen 469 deaths.