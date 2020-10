Assam posted another 14 COVID-19 deaths today. With these fresh deaths, the cumulative death tally in the state has risen to 749.

This has been informed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

My prayers to God to provide all bereaved families with enough strength to bear the pain.



Condolences. Om Shanti

The deceased belonged to various districts of the state including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Kamrup Metro, Darrang, Golaghat, Dhubri, Jorhat, Majuli, Nagaon and Dibrugarh.