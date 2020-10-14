Assam Posts 1427 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Assam today posted 1427 positive cases of COVID-19 out of a total number of 139868 tests being performed.

The positivity rate, in a sign that bodes good news, has fallen to 1.02%.

This was informed by Himanta Biswa Sarma on his twitter handle.

“Alert ~ 1427 #COVID cases detected out of 139,868 tests performed. Proud moment as #Assam performs more than 1 lakh tests for 3rd consecutive day. Positivity Rate- 1.02%,” he wrote.

With these new cases, the cumulative infected tally in the state has soared to 198213.

