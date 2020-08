Another 2427 fresh cases were detected in the state in the last 24 hours out of 36839 tests conducted.

Kamrup Metro accounted for most number of these cases, followed by Dibrugarh, Cachar and Jorhat.

This was informed by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He took to Twitter to write, “Alert ~ 2427 #COVID cases detected today out of 36839 tests done in last 24 hours.”

📌Alert ~ 2427 #COVID cases detected today out of 36839 tests done in last 24 hours



Positivity Rate- 6.58%



Kamrup M- 459, Dibrugarh- 177, Cachar-158, Jorhat- 136



↗️Total cases 103794

↗️Recovered 81070

↗️Active cases 22432

↗️Deaths 289



10:45 PM, Aug 29 pic.twitter.com/vTxPUOiOI8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2020

The total cases in the state have climbed to 103794, while more than 81,000 people have made recovery.