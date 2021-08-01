Assam: Powers Bills From Tea Workers And BPL Card Holders To Be Collected In Instalments

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that electricity bills will be taken in instalments from the tea garden workers and people with BPL cards that could not pay their power bills.

CM Sarma made this statement in a press meet on Sunday along with power minister of Assam, Bimal Bora and other APDCL officials.

CM Sarma informed that 1.95 lakh tea garden workers could not pay their electricity bills in Assam.

He further added that exams has been conducted for the appointment of 1600 APDCL jobs.

Results will be declared soon and the appointments would be made immediately after that, informed CM Sarma.

We will arrange for payment of government department bills on 1st of every month, said CM Sarma.

CM Sarma also said that APDCL is still deficit of Rs 102 crore.

