Assam: Primary TET Teachers’ Demand Appointment

The primary TET teachers’ of 2019 have staged a four-hour sit-in demonstration on Wednesday at Cachal in Sixmile claiming that the teachers’ appointment to be held on February 5 cannot be the largest appointment process.

The protesting teachers’ demanded that the posts of Sarba Siksha Abhijan should be increased and that the deprived candidates should be appointed soon.

The teachers’ also demanded that the act which stated that the candidates who passed D.El.Ed and cleared TET after 40 years should be scrapped.