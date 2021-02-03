Assam: Primary TET Teachers’ Demand Appointment

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Teachers Protest
71

The primary TET teachers’ of 2019 have staged a four-hour sit-in demonstration on Wednesday at Cachal in Sixmile claiming that the teachers’ appointment to be held on February 5 cannot be the largest appointment process.

The protesting teachers’ demanded that the posts of Sarba Siksha Abhijan should be increased and that the deprived candidates should be appointed soon.

The teachers’ also demanded that the act which stated that the candidates who passed D.El.Ed and cleared TET after 40 years should be scrapped.  

Related News

Assam Repealing Act 2020 Receives Governor’s Assent

Andy Jassy to Succeed Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO

Meet Ayesha Aziz, India’s Youngest Female Pilot From…

Assam: Two Fire Incidents Reported

You might also like
Sports

Now Pak wants action against Team India for wearing army caps

Regional

Tea workers protest in Numaligarh

Top Stories

Assam: 213 Railway Stations To Provide Free WiFi Services

Sports

July 11 : What a coincidence for England!

Regional

9 NE LPG Bottling Plants Reopen Today

National

Rahul got M.Phil without Masters Degree: Jaitley

Comments
Loading...