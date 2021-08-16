Assam: Prominent Writer Chandra Borpatra Gohain Bids Goodbye At 92

Prominent writer from Assam, Chandra Borpatra Gohain breathed his last on Monday.

According to sources, the writer closed his eyes forever at the age of 92 years today in the morning.

The writer Chandra Borpatra Gohain was a resident of Guwahati’s Kailash Nagar where he took his last breathe.

In January 2021, the writer was also honoured with the prestigious Luminous Lummer Dai Award 2020

by the Arunachal Pradesh Government for his literary contribution.

Assam’s Chandra Borpatra Gohain is a retired APCS officer who has written many short stories on the lives of several tribes living in the interior villages of the Arunachal Pradesh.

While accepting the award, Gohain recalled his times spent in Arunachal Pradesh between 1953 and 1980.

“I spent a good part of my life in Arunachal, closely interacting with the local people and was fascinated by their vibrant multi-cultural mosaic. Spreading education in the remote areas was extremely challenging in those days and quite dangerous, as well. The award is a recognition of my endeavour and I feel inspired,” he said.