Assam: Protests at Dispur Amid Ongoing Winter Session

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Tai Ahom protest
93

Amid the ongoing winter assembly session that began on Monday, the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam has staged a protest at Dispur Last Gate demanding an autonomous council.

The Pratibandi Suraksha Santha, Assam also staged protest in Dispur demanding to fill up the vacant posts of the fourth grade. They also demanded to release the monthly pension.

On the other hand, the Anganwadi workers demanded to regularize their jobs. The agitators protested at Dispur Last Gate during the winter session of Assam Assembly.

