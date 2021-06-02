Assam: Protests Erupt Across State over Doctor Assault Case

People all over Assam have been responding to the incident of the assault of a doctor at Fultali Hospital in Lanka of Hojai district, expressing grief and aggression.

In Bokakhat, doctors and health workers have started their protests wearing black badges on duty today. As per reports, the general OPD of the hospital has already been closed as a sign of protest over the incident.

Since the COVID-19 first hit the world in 2020, Health Workers are those frontline workers who have been fighting real hard in saving the lives of the people. Unfortunately, instances, where these Covid warriors are attacked or assaulted mercilessly, have become common now.

On Tuesday, Dr Seuj Kr Senapati who got posting at Fultali Hospital in Lanka of Hojai district was assaulted by a group of Covid attendants while he was on his Covid Duty. Expressing grief over this merciless act in twitter, a user urged CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to look into the matter and take strict action against the miscreants. After this the whole incident became one great concern of the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also assured justice to be served to Dr Seuj that took place on Tuesday.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in one of his tweet termed the incident as a “barbaric attack” and said he is personally associating himself in the full fledged investigation of the case.

CM Sarma tweeted, “24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and the chargesheet will be filed at the earliest. I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served.”

Health workers all over Assam now demands harsh punishment for the culprits who mercilessly assaulted the young doctor.

