Assam: Pulak Patgiri Appointed as New AHSEC Secretary

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council forms new committee for the marking criteria of the students.

Pulak Patgiri has been appointed as the new secretary of the new committee. He is known to be an APSC officer.

Earlier it was Ramesh Chandra Chutia who was the secretary of AHSEC.

The Assam Education Department is likely to release the evaluation criteria for the students of class 10 and 12 today.

Following the cancellation of exams, the results of the class 10 and 12 students would be announced based on the evaluation criteria, which are expected to be released today.



As per sources, both the committees have already submitted their report in regards to the evaluation criteria. In its report, the committee has suggested that students who were not be satisfied with their marks will be given a chance to appear in board exams in physical mode, once the COVID-19 situation in the state normalises.