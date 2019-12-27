Assam: Rahul Gandhi to visit Anti-CAA Martyr’s Family

The in-charge of Assam Congress, Harish Rawat on Friday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who will visit the state on Saturday (December 28) is likely to visit the families of the martyr of the anti-CAA protest.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi will also participate in the mass meeting at Khanapara at 1 pm.

Taking a jibe at BJP’s peace rally, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi said, “By taking out peace rally, one cannot stop the agitating people.”

Gogoi also questioned Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as to why the government wants to bring Bangladeshis through the Citizenship Amendment Act adding that now there is no requirement of the detention camp in Assam.

He further stated that BJP’s bad days have started and 100 seats in the 2021 election are far behind their dream.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mrinal Saikia’s statement, opposition leader Debabrat Saikia said that there should be an investigation into the incident.