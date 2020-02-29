ASSAM: Rajasthan Royals To Train 4 budding players

Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Saturday has confirmed that 4 players from Assam have been selected by the Rajasthan Royals to practice with their team for a minimum of 5 days scholarship to help in their development.

This is a big boost to the players and will encourage all players in the North East, ACA officials said.

The players are Rahul Singh (Silchar), Mrinmoy Dutta (Nagaon), Kalam Reja (Bokakhat) and Jitumoni Kalita (Lakhimpur). These four players will fly to Rajasthan Royals Nagpur Academy on March 2.