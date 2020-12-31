Assam: Rajen Das Bags Best Director Award in IFF, Mumbai

Noted Director of Assam Rajen Das has been conferred with the Best Director award at International Film Festival in Mumbai.

Das has been honoured with the award for his film Life In A Puppet. 200 films from across the world were featured in the festival.

Five Directors have been conferred with the best director award of the year.

The honour for Rajen Das has been great news for the Assamese film industry at the yearend despite much hassle and bustle throughout the year.

The film ‘Life in a Puppet’ has also bagged several awards at the Port Blair International Film Festival. It has won the best film award both in national and international categories, Best Director award and Best Producers award.

The movie is based on the puppet theatre of Assam which is on the verge of extinction directed by Rajen Das, an academician by profession.

