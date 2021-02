Rajya Sabha bypoll to a seat in Assam will be held on March 1, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The lone seat was vacant after Bodo People’s Front MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from the upper house in November last year and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Daimary’s term was to end in April, 2026.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on February 11 and the election would be held on March 1 along with the counting of votes.