Assam: Ramdas Athawale Reviews Implementation Of Welfare Schemes

Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale on Sunday reviewed the schemes of the Ministry its implementation in the Assam during his visit to Guwahati.

The minister said that he has been briefed by the senior officials associated with the social welfare department that the 7% of the population belong to the Scheduled Castes whereas tribals constitute 15% of the population. Under the scholarship scheme, the minister said, Rs 59,000 cr has been allocated for a span for 5 years. 60% of the amount will be from the Centre and 40% from State. Post this, every year there will be an increase of 5% of the Centre’s share till the share reaches 80 per cent.

Speaking about the schemes for the divyangs, the minister said that his ministry is working for providing opportunities and facilities for the disabled people so as to create an atmosphere which will guarantee them equal opportunities.

“1,62,000 divyangs have received the divyang pension of Rs 1000 every month in Assam,” the minister said.

Another decision that his ministry have taken is that families with incomes less than 8 lakh per annum will receive 10% reservation, he added.

The minister applauded the efforts of the Government of Assam for their commitment for the welfare of the SCs, STs, disabled and old-aged peoples. He categorically mentioned that no atrocity has been recorded against SC/ST in Assam in 2020 and for which the efforts of the state government under the leadership of Shri Sarbananda Sonwal should be applauded.

Informing of the success of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in the state, the minister said that 35 lakh 67 thousand cylinder connections were provided so far since 2016. In Jan Dhan Yojana, In Assam, a total of 1 crore 81 lakh accounts have been opened so far in Assam, he added.

Expressing his satisfaction over the progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Assam, the minister said that around 7, 30, 000 beneficiaries have got their homes so far. Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) loans have been provided worth 82 lakh 4 thousand beneficiaries to support micro or small business as well as start-ups from 2015, an official release of the ministry added.