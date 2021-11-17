Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass Announces Setting Up Of Enforcement Team

A meeting was held by Mr. Dass with the Chambers of Commerce at the Deputy Commissioners’ office on Tuesday.

An Enforcement team has been set up to tackle the price rise of essential items and to visit the major markets across Guwahati, announced Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday. The team will be led by the Executive Magistrates of the respective areas.

Regarding that, a meeting was held by Mr. Dass with the Chambers of Commerce at the Deputy Commissioners’ office on Tuesday.

“The households & businesses must not suffer. An Enforcement Team has been set up to personally visit major markets in Greater Guwahati, Kamrup(M) to monitor Price Rise of essential commodities, to work under the ambit of Executive Magistrate of the respective areas”, he tweeted.

The households & businesses must not suffer.



"The households & businesses must not suffer. An Enforcement Team has been set up to personally visit major markets in Greater Guwahati, Kamrup(M) to monitor Price Rise of essential commodities, to work under the ambit of Executive Magistrate of the respective areas." — Ranjeet Kumar Dass, November 16, 2021

The sudden concern from the minister on the issue came after his visit to Pathsala in Assam, where he had reportedly seen a huge gap in prices of wholesale and retail in the market.

