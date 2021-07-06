Assam: Ranji Trophy Cricketer Now Sells “Daal Puri”

Former Ranji Trophy cricketer from Assam, Prakash Bhagat now has to sell ‘daal-puri’ at roadside in Silchar to feed his family.

The player, who previously shared the National Cricket Academy with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar is facing tough times as his career as a cricketer seemed to come to an end after his father’s death.

According to reports, Bhagat was part of Assam’s Ranji squad during 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons and had undergone training at the NCA in 2003.

During his training period at the NCA, it is also known that Bhagat had met Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag.

Prakash Bhagat was a slow left arm orthodox bowler and a right-handed batsman, said reports.

34-year-old former Cricketer Prakash Bhagat had to quit cricket in 2011, after his father died that year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

If the Assam Cricket Association of Assam extends helping help, Bhagat is willing to resume his career in Cricket.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Prakash Bhagat has lost his job at a mobile phone company. He is currently going on serious economic crisis.