Assam: Ranjit Dass takes charge as BJP President for 2nd term

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has selected Ranjit Dass as the party president of Assam for the second term on 18th January 2020.

The two-time legislator from Sorbhog, Das belongs to a league of early BJP leaders. Das had a close association with RSS and has played a vital role in setting up the party’s organizational base in Lower Assam.

Sarbananda Sonowal after becoming the chief minister following Saffron party’s spectacular electoral victory in assembly polls relinquished the post of party president.

After taking charge of State President, Dass told “BJP will participate in the 2021 election with the alliance of AGP and BPF, where the people of Assam will vote for us. Assamese people will select their representatives by their minds, not by the emotions. Our target is to achieve 100+ seats in the 2021 election.”

He added, “the anti-CAA movement will not put any kind of impact on the election. Earlier, we were unable to convince the people of Assam but now we have been trying to make them understand in this regard.”