Assam ranks worst performer in Niti Aayog SDG Index report: Raijor Dal

Regional Party ‘Raijor Dal’ led by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, raises some important issues after Assam ranks as the worst performing states as per Niti Aayog’s SDG India index report.

The party holds a press meet in view of inner issues in Assam that led the state in ranking itself as one of the worst performing states.

Earlier on Thursday, Niti Aayog launched the third edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index and Dashboard 2020-21. The SDG India Index is launched every year by NITI Aayog in order to examine the progress of states and union territories on the basis of social, economic, and environmental criteria in India.

As per the SDG index of Niti Aayog, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Karnataka ranks as the top-performing states. While Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya were the worst performers in the third edition (2021) of the index which was launched for the first time in 2018.

‘Raijor Dal’ stated that Niti Aayog have unveiled the BJP’s favoured state Assam’s real picture through this report.

The press meet talks about all the problems and issues that Assam has been going through deep inside that resulted it in ranking Assam amongst the worst performing states in India.

The regional party ‘Raijor Dol’ points out that-

Currently, Assam holds the highest maternal mortality rate in the country. With much sadness, Assam ranks as the lowest state in the country in terms of development.

The party further states that women in Assam are not safe under BJP’s governance.

31% of students drop out of school in Assam and the state ranks second in India in terms of students missing half of the school.

Out of every 1 lakh women, 178 women faces crimes in Assam.

Not confined to these alone, 21.92% people in Assam are below the poverty line in India which 31.96% of people are below the poverty line in Assam.

Adding to the mentioned points, Assam is also the lowest in pure drinking water. Only 25% of people in Assam gets pure drinking water.

Presently, the unemployment problem rate has lowered to 7.1 percent in the state.

NITI Aayog adopts and monitors the SDGs in the country, and also promote competitive and cooperative federalism among states and UTs.

The index of Niti Aayog represents the articulation of the comprehensive nature of the Global Goals under the 2030 Agenda. while being attuned to the national priorities.

