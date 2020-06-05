ASSAM | Rating system for Gaon panchayats

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the Panchayat & Rural Development Department to evaluate the gaon panchayats on the basis of their performance and develop a rating system for the GPs.

Sonowal asked the department to maintain utmost transparency and accountability while implementing developmental schemes to usher in good governance.

While reviewing progress of schemes implemented by the P&RD Department in a meeting held at its HQ at Panjabari in Guwahati today, the Chief Minister further asked to fix responsibility on GP presidents, secretaries and chief executive officers of zila parishad for their performance and issue show-cause notice to those who perform poorly in the assessment indices.

Calling for strict monitoring of schemes for fair utilization of funds, the Chief Minister directed the department to constitute a cell to monitor public complaints or graft charges that appear in print and electronic media against the rural development schemes. The cell would further take feedback from officials against whom allegations have been made to ascertain the veracity and initiate timely action against the erring officials, the Chief Minister said.

Stating the need for timely completion of schemes, Chief Minister Sonowal emphasised on the need for day-today collection of status report and instructed the department to develop a system for effective monitoring.

Moreover saying that there are vast opportunities available in the villages for income generation, the Chief Minister asked the department to constitute a cell to carry out micro level study of the markets to explore economic opportunities. He said that such an endeavour would help in establishing better linkages between the market and the produces by the villagers.