Assam Receives 1 Lakh More Doses of Covishield Vaccine

Assam on Thursday received 1 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India for people above 45 years of age, informed Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his official Twitter handle.

The total vaccine doses available in the state now stands at 3,25,470, the minister informed.

Sarma in his tweet wrote, “Pleased to share that we have received 1 lakh more doses of #Covishield from  @SerumInstIndia for people above 45 years. Our total vaccines availability stands at 3,25,470.”

It may be mentioned that the state has started vaccination drive for people above 18 years from Wednesday.

The Assam government-administered Covaxin to the youths with special needs. The vaccination drive will be started in full swing for all from May 7.

