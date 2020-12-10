Assam Receives “Best State Promoting Sports” Award

Assam has received the “Best State Promoting Sports” award for its work done in regards to growth and development of sports in the state. Madhya Pradesh was declared as the joint winner.

The sports awards were given away by the Federation of Indian Commerce and Industry (FICCI) during a virtual ceremony held on December 8. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was the chief guest during the ceremony. The jury of the awards was chaired by Justice (Retd) Mukul Mudgal.

Director General of Sports Authority of Assam, Onkar Kedia, accepted the award on behalf of the Assam government and stated some important achievements and steps taken for the promotion of sports by the state government in recent times including successful organising of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati.

The ‘India Sports Awards 2020’ were presented to sports personalities and organisations who have made outstanding contributions in the field of sports.