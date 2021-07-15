Assam Receives Over 1.88 Lakh Doses Of Covishield Vaccine Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Thursday received over 1.88 lakhs doses of Covishield Vaccine, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta stated.

A total of 1,88,540 doses were delivered to the state today.

In the month of July, the state has received a total batch of 4,88,540 Covishield vaccines.

The state had received a batch of 3,00,000 Covishield vaccine doses on July 8, while, 14,870 doses of Covaxin had been delivered by the centre on the same day.

According to the Assam government, since June 21, an extensive Covid-19 vaccination drive was being conducted and there would be only one age group, i.e.18+, wherein all are eligible for a free vaccination.

So far, 84,71,094 doses of Covid vaccines, of which, 70,39,487 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the first dose, while, 14,31,607 have received the second dose of the vaccine.

