Assam Records 14 COVID Deaths

Assam registered fourteen more coronavirus related deaths today. The death toll now stands at 274.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 14 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

The details of the deceased are:

Late Birendra Kumar Ghosh (75) of Karimganj; Late Aziuddin Ahmed (39) of Nalbari; Late Jitu Chetry (36) of Sivasagar; Late Rajijul Hogue (62) of Tinsukia; Late Rohim Boragohain (58) of Lakhimpur; Late Mintulal Dey (71) of Dhubri; Late Hafizuddin Ahmed (68) of Nagaon; Late Nritendra Chandra Das (75) Karimganj, Late Pankajini Sheel (81) of Cachar; Late Subhranghu Chanda (76) of Cachar; Late Anu Sharma (75) of Golaghat; Late Abdul Jabbar (50) of Hojai; Late Shriram Baishya (65) of Nalbari & Late Dipak Bhumik (61) of Kamrup Metro.