Top StoriesRegional

Assam Records 14 COVID Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
124

Assam registered fourteen more coronavirus related deaths today. The death toll now stands at 274.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 14 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

The details of the deceased are:

Related News

Assam: 2179 New COVID-19 Cases Detected

News Breakfast @6

INC To Take Stand On Govt’s Key Ordinances

AGP General Council Stayed By Court

Late Birendra Kumar Ghosh (75) of Karimganj; Late Aziuddin Ahmed (39) of Nalbari; Late Jitu Chetry (36) of Sivasagar; Late Rajijul Hogue (62) of Tinsukia; Late Rohim Boragohain (58) of Lakhimpur; Late Mintulal Dey (71) of Dhubri; Late Hafizuddin Ahmed (68) of Nagaon; Late Nritendra Chandra Das (75) Karimganj, Late Pankajini Sheel (81) of Cachar; Late Subhranghu Chanda (76) of Cachar; Late Anu Sharma (75) of Golaghat; Late Abdul Jabbar (50) of Hojai; Late Shriram Baishya (65) of Nalbari & Late Dipak Bhumik (61) of Kamrup Metro.

You might also like
Regional

Danger looming over Lakhimpur

Regional

Case filed against Zubeen in Bhangagarh

Regional

Drugs smuggler arrested in Guwahati

Top Stories

Rs 27 cr Package for Baghjan; Read the Key Announcements

Regional

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens

Regional

Prime issues of Assam find no place in Modi’s speech

Comments
Loading...