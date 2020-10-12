Assam Records 1521 Covid-19 Cases After Over 1 Lakh Tests

Assam on Monday reported 1521 new cases of coronavirus out of a staggering 1,07,900 tests conducted in 24 hours.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet, said it is treated as a good outcome as over 1 lakh people were tested today.

The active caseload of the state reached 29,896.

A total of 1457 patients got discharged today and the positivity rate has further reduced to 1.41 %.

The total number cases of the state so far has touched 1,95,304.