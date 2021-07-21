Assam Records 1,547 Fresh Covid Cases, 25 Fatalities

Assam on Wednesday reported 1,547 new cases of coronavirus out of 74,114 tests conducted.

The state also registered 2,426 discharges and 25 fatalities. The current active caseload of the state is 15,346.

Districts with the highest cases are: Kamrup (M) (193), Golaghat (147), Dibrugarh (139), and Jorhat (115).

The district wise deaths are: Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Sonitpur reportedly recorded 3 deaths, Jorhat, Kamrup (R), Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur recorded 2 deaths, Sivasagar, Barpeta, Darrang, Hojai and Nalbari recorded 1 deaths.

A total of 5,30,678 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 96.06 per cent, while the death tally of the state now stood at 5,054 with a death rate of 0.91 per cent.

The overall case count of the state is 5,52,425.