169 new coronavirus cases were detected in Assam out of 23484 tests conducted on Wednesday, with a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent.

Out of the new cases, 42 patients were tested positive in Kamrup Metro.

The total active cases now stood at 3285 with a 1.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 97.98 per cent, the recoveries have mounted to 206608.

The death tally has touched 969 with 0.46 per cent.

The total caseload of the state is 21086.