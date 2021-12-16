Uncategorized

Assam Records 180 New Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Thursday reported 180 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,099. The positivity rate stood at 0.58 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 151 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 31,105 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (83), Udalguri (1`), Kamrup Rural (9), and Golaghat (9).

The four deaths recorded today were reported from Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, and Jorhat.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,19, `68 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,10,581. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,141 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

