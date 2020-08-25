Assam Records 1973 New COVID-19 Cases

1973 new cases have been registered in Assam pushing the active caseload to 21239, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Tuesday evening.

34307 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which, Kamrup (M) reported the highest cases of 510, followed by 149 cases in Cachar, 132 in Jorhat and 121 in Kamrup Rural and 116 in Dibrugarh.

The positive caseload of the state is now at 94592 and the positivity rate is 5.75%

Meanwhile, 73090 recoveries have been recorded so far while the death toll has surged to 260.

