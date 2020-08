Assam registered 2036 new coronavirus cases pushing the active caseload in the state to 19219 while 2345 cured cases were discharged today, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total caseload of the state now stands at 98807.

The state has reported 278 deaths while 79307 recoveries have been made so far.

📌 Discharge Alert



2⃣3⃣4⃣5⃣ patients discharged today.



Glad that number of discharged patients is now 80% of total cases!



Proud of doctors & certain that we shall win!



😊Total Discharged Patients: 79307

😑Active Patients: 19219



9:15 PM/Aug 27#AssamFightsCovid pic.twitter.com/TIlFmy1jds — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 27, 2020