Assam Records 2,391 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate 1.79%

Assam on Saturday registered 2,391 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the active caseload of the state to 21,202, while, 24 deaths were reported and 2,854 cured patients were discharged.

The positivity rate is 1.79 per cent today.

The overall tally of the state has touched 5,32084.

The new cases were detected out of 1,33,308 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest caseload are: Golaghat (234), Kamrup (M) (228), Jorhat (206), Sonitpur (141).

The death tally of the state has surged to 4,812 with a death rate of 0.90 per cent.

The districts that reported the 21 deaths today are: Golaghat, Tinsukia (4 fatalities each), Dibrugarh, Sonitpur (3 fatalities each), and Jorhat, Karimganj and Sivasagar each registered 2 death and Charaideo, Dhubri, Hajo and Nagaon registered 1 death.

The total recoveries of the state stood at 5,04,723 with a recovery rate of 94.86 per cent.