Assam Records 247 New COVID Cases, 4 Deaths

Assam on Tuesday registered 247 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of 1,879. The positivity rate stood at 0.60 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 171 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and four deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 41,268 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (119), Barpeta (18), Lakhimpur (11), and Sonitpur (11). Nagaon recorded three deaths, while, Sivasagar reported a solitary death.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,14,413 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,05,131. The recovery rate stood at 98.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,056 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 per cent.

