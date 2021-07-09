Assam Records 2,493 New Cases, Positivity Rate 2.13 %

Assam on Friday registered 2,493 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the active caseload of the state to 21,689, while, 24 deaths were reported and 2,946 cured patients were discharged.

The positivity rate is 2.13 per cent today.

The overall tally of the state has touched 5,01,869.

The new cases were detected out of 1,17,087 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest caseload are: Kamrup(M) 247, Golaghat (209), Jorhat (176), Lakhimpur (173).

The death tally of the state has surged to 4,788 with a death rate of 0.90 per cent.

The districts that reported the 21 deaths today are: Dibrugarh, Kamrup (3 fatalities each), Goalpara, Karbi ASnglong, Sonitpur, Tinsukia (2 fatalities each), and Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar each registered a single death.

The total recoveries of the state stood at 5,01,869 with a recovery rate of 94.75 per cent.